BELOIT—The Stateline Community Foundation’s Community Impact Grant Program has awarded Caritas an $8,000 grant for “Closing the Gap on Food Insecurity.” The grant allows Caritas to continue to broaden the variety of food that people in need receive.
People can visit the Caritas food pantry twice a month and "Fresh Produce Saturdays"- every Saturday. A diaper bank is available for diapers up to size 6. Children’s clothing 4T and under is also available.
