The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Rock County will host a free, virtual Caregiver Boot Camp from 9 a.m.—noon on Nov. 7. Information & Assistance Specialists Darcy Toberman and Ann Howell, and Dementia Care Specialist Cori Marsh will team up to provide education and support for families coping with the memory loss of a loved one.
The program will be hosted online.
The Boot Camp will cover topics such as what memory loss is, planning for the future, what to expect, self care and local resources.
“It doesn’t matter where your loved one lives, what matters is families having the information they need to assist their loved one to the best of their ability. Our day will be packed with information, support and even some laughter, says Marsh.” She goes on to say that “over 3800 people have Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia in Rock County, we want to offer education and support to those families and answer the questions they might have.”
The program is completely free. Pre-registration is required by Nov. 3 so that materials can be mailed. Contact Cori Marsh at 608-741-3615 or email cori.marsh@co.rock.wi.us for more information or to register.