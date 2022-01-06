Campus Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jan 6, 2022 35 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MACOMB, Ill.—Holly A. Janowski of Roscoe, Illinois, was named to the Fall Dan’s List at Western Illinois University.Janowski is a junior at WIU.To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale and they must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours of classes.SIOUX CITY, Iowa—Three students from South Beloit recently were named to the Fall Dean’s List at Morningside University.Owen T. Anderson, Gillian M. Depauw and Jacob P. Depauw were named to the dean’s list. Gillian and Jacob Depauw earned 4.0 grade point averages during the semester.The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a 3.67-grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a “C-. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now South Beloit hotel property remains 'problematic' Beloit man arrested after outburst at gas station Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers New laws taking effect in Illinois, Wisconsin in 2022 Charges file after police chase in Beloit Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime