MACOMB, Ill.—Holly A. Janowski of Roscoe, Illinois, was named to the Fall Dan’s List at Western Illinois University.

Janowski is a junior at WIU.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale and they must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours of classes.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa—Three students from South Beloit recently were named to the Fall Dean’s List at Morningside University.

Owen T. Anderson, Gillian M. Depauw and Jacob P. Depauw were named to the dean’s list. Gillian and Jacob Depauw earned 4.0 grade point averages during the semester.

The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a 3.67-grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a “C-.

