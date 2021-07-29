Campus Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Jul 29, 2021 Jul 29, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DAVENPORT, IA—Emma Weisensel of Clinton, has been named to the spring 2021 trimester Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main campus in Davenport, Iowa.Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, Calif.; and Port Orange, Fla.FAYETTE, IA—Upper Iowa University has announced its May 2021 graduates, followed by respective honors and the degree earned.Area students honored are:Rockton, IL—Teri Johnson, Cum Laude Meritum Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice.Beloit, WI—Thomas Richter, Cum Laude Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resources Management.Beloit, WI—Rachel Risum, Bachelor of Science degree in Health Services Admin.LA CROSSE, Wis.—The following area students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. They include:BeloitSammie Crall, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education MajorFelix Estrella, Computer Science MajorKenzie Krizmanich, Biology MajorAmanda Larson, Clinical Laboratory Science MajorCJ Light, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education MajorGabrielle McDilda, Sociology MajorHelena Misner, Health and Wellness Management MajorJackson Prowse, International Business MajorKyle Raisbeck, Recreation Management Major: Tourism and Event ManagementOlivia Revels, English Major: Medical Professions EmphasisHannah Sagaitis, Therapeutic Recreation MajorBrodheadCatherine Speckman, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science—Pre-professional TrackJack Speckman, Therapeutic RecreationMorgan Tresemer, Biology MajorZoe Tresemer, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education MajorOrfordvilleRemington Stark, International Business MajorRocktonMary Miller, History Education MajorRoscoeJosh Englehart, Psychology MajorSouth BeloitJulia Carabelli, Marketing Major. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dean's List Graduates Commencement Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now 'Beloit is the place to be': Matthews family gearing up to open fourth local business in under a year Beloit man sentenced in intoxicated driving crash that killed teen Jacobs resigns from Beloit School Board June 7 shooting suspects enter not guilty pleas Name of fatal crash victim released Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime