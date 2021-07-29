DAVENPORT, IA—Emma Weisensel of Clinton, has been named to the spring 2021 trimester Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main campus in Davenport, Iowa.

Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, Calif.; and Port Orange, Fla.

FAYETTE, IA—Upper Iowa University has announced its May 2021 graduates, followed by respective honors and the degree earned.

Area students honored are:

Rockton, IL—Teri Johnson, Cum Laude Meritum Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice.

Beloit, WI—Thomas Richter, Cum Laude Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resources Management.

Beloit, WI—Rachel Risum, Bachelor of Science degree in Health Services Admin.

LA CROSSE, Wis.—The following area students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. They include:

Beloit

Sammie Crall, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major

Felix Estrella, Computer Science Major

Kenzie Krizmanich, Biology Major

Amanda Larson, Clinical Laboratory Science Major

CJ Light, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major

Gabrielle McDilda, Sociology Major

Helena Misner, Health and Wellness Management Major

Jackson Prowse, International Business Major

Kyle Raisbeck, Recreation Management Major: Tourism and Event Management

Olivia Revels, English Major: Medical Professions Emphasis

Hannah Sagaitis, Therapeutic Recreation Major

Brodhead

Catherine Speckman, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science—Pre-professional Track

Jack Speckman, Therapeutic Recreation

Morgan Tresemer, Biology Major

Zoe Tresemer, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major

Orfordville

Remington Stark, International Business Major

Rockton

Mary Miller, History Education Major

Roscoe

Josh Englehart, Psychology Major

South Beloit

Julia Carabelli, Marketing Major.

