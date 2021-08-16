JANESVILLE—A Business After 5 event will be held from 5—7 p.m. Thursday at the Rotary Botanical Garden Parker Education Center, 1455 Palmer Drive.

Refreshments and door prizes will be featured at the event when business people can meet and network. Guests also can stroll through the gardens and visit the gift shop.

The cost is $5 for Forward Janesville members and $10 for non-members.

