hot Bushnell-Wheeler Ice Cream Social set Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Jul 28, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SOUTH BELOIT—The Bushnell-Wheeler Home will host an Ice Cream Social from 11 a.m.—4 p.m. Aug. 15.The event will offer free ice cream, hot dogs, lemonade and snacks. Free tours of the historic Bushnell-Wheeler House also will be offered.The Bushnell-Wheeler House is at 542 Wheeler Ave., South Beloit. The Bushnell-Wheeler Home, which was built in the mid 1800s, is the home of the South Beloit Historical Society. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bushnell-wheeler House Ice Cream Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now 'Beloit is the place to be': Matthews family gearing up to open fourth local business in under a year Name of fatal crash victim released Parents tour almost-completed Lincoln Academy June 7 shooting suspects enter not guilty pleas Rising Queens launch new programming to help the community Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime