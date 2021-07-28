SOUTH BELOIT—The Bushnell-Wheeler Home will host an Ice Cream Social from 11 a.m.—4 p.m. Aug. 15.

The event will offer free ice cream, hot dogs, lemonade and snacks. Free tours of the historic Bushnell-Wheeler House also will be offered.

The Bushnell-Wheeler House is at 542 Wheeler Ave., South Beloit. The Bushnell-Wheeler Home, which was built in the mid 1800s, is the home of the South Beloit Historical Society.

