RICHMOND, Ill. —The British Interest Group of Wisconsin and Illinois (BIGWILL) will meet from 10 a.m.- noon on March 21 at the Community Church, 5714 Broadway, Richmond, Ill.
Guest speaker will be Michael Rehberg will describe the English settlement in Racine County, Wis., where one of his ancestors settled in 1841.
Rehberg will share some of his biggest discoveries, and explain how genealogical research has led to new insights about the family, which has roots in Scotland, England, and Germany. The Racine County farm is still in his family. He will also discuss his work for the Wisconsin Historical Society at Black Point Estate as Lead Interpreter, active docent, researcher, writer and presenter of outreach programs
The public is welcome.
