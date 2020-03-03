The public is invited to attend a free seminar Thursday, March 12, at the Brian Mark Funeral Home. The seminar will be held at three different times: 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
When a loved one dies, there are a lot of questions that need to be answered for the death certificate and several decisions to make related to the type of service or celebration that will be held. Often, these decisions are made at the last possible moment, and often during times of grief. At this seminar, attendees will learn about the benefits of pre-planning a funeral and how to get started. By planning ahead, they can relieve their families of the financial and emotional burden.
Those interested in attending the seminar need to RSVP by calling Kristin Seaberg at 608-423-6713. Email her at kristinexcelsales@gmail.com. RSVP by Monday, March 2, to ensure seating availability.
