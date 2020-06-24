BELOIT — Stateline Boys & Girls Clubs in Beloit and South Beloit have had youth back in Club sites for a couple of weeks now. Staff and members have adjusted well to the additional cleaning and safety precautions, and are enjoying STEM-based programming and safe socialization. The clubs have been able to service approximately 100 youth since re-opening as of June 18 and hope to serve more as the summer continues and safety recommendations evolve.
Members were welcomed back to the clubs by Beloit native, former NFL coach and former club member Jim Caldwell. Caldwell recorded a video for youth promising a safe environment and sharing his memories as a kid growing up at the club, making new friends and staying active. “The summers were special because of the school year ending. It allowed for extra time to enjoy good, clean fun,” Caldwell shared. He continued by stating, “I would often times spend the entire day there.”
The club was honored to receive Caldwell’s support in promoting its proposed capital campaign. Caldwell cited the $5 million fundraising effort as “a needed update for the community and a noble cause.”
Although the solicitation phase of the campaign has not yet begun in light of COVID-19, planning and promotion continue at full steam. A flexible timeline should still allow for the completion renovations to the existing South Beloit facility and a brand new Beloit facility at the corner of 6th Street and Maple Avenue by late 2021.
A website dedicated to the capital campaign can be found at statelinebgc.org/capital-campaign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.