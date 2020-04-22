JANESVILLE — The Rotary Botanical Gardens will hold their Spring Plant Sale from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. beginning May 8 through May 11 with curbside pickup only. The event will take place at the Horticulture Center, 825 Sharon Road, Janesville.
Shoppers must pre-order at least one day prior to their requested pickup. Order forms can be mailed or dropped off. Forms are available online starting Friday at www.rotarybotanicalgardens.org or in a “little library” at the Botanical Garden’s main parking lot at 1455 Palmer Drive, Janesville.
The sale includes compost, a wide range of vegetables, herbs, perennials, and woody plants. Members will receive 10% off all purchases but you do not need to be a member to participate.
