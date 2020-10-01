BELOIT —The Beloit Memorial High School Key Club is hosting a Family and Friends Scavenger Hunt to help spread some fun and positivity.
The Family and Friends Scavenger Hunt is a safe and fun way to spend some time at home and outdoors. The event will take place between Oct. 1—8. The clues and activities will have participants completing tasks and assignments in their home, while others will have them finding Beloit landmarks or other specific items.
Each task will be worth a different amount of points. The family that collects the most points wins. First place wins a $75 Amazon gift card; second place a $30 Amazon gift card and third place is a $20 Amazon gift card.
Winners will be announced soon after the scavenger hunt is over. Check out the District’s and Beloit Memorial High School’s Facebook pages for all the details and the list of activities to complete.
Competitors can also watch a fun video the club put together at www.sdb.k12.wi.us/Domain/2412. For more information, call Kati McQueen at 608-361-3275.