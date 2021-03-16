BELOIT—Beloit city councilor Sherry Blakeley has been writing poetry for decades, and the longtime Beloit resident was recently recognized with a poetry award from the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters.
Blakeley received the 2020 Poetry Contest’s Honorable Mention Award for her poem “Blue Blew Azul,” a work based on a photograph by her late husband David Lundahl.
“It was really a great pick-me-up and it really cheered me up,” Blakeley said, referencing when she picked up a copy of the winter edition to see her award.
Blakeley said when she saw the photograph that used natural sunlight, mirrors and acrylic gels and stencils, she let her imagination run wild.
“Then I began to jot down words that reflected the way the picture made me feel,” Blakeley said. “It took many drafts before I polished up the poem and felt that it mirrored the power of David’s image. So you could say first came my emotional response, then I began hammering out and polishing the poem.”
The annual contest by the publication highlights literary works from writers across Wisconsin.
“I’ve followed the publication for quite some time,” Blakeley said. “It was wonderful news to receive.”
A former journalist, Blakeley is also the author of the Auction House Mystery Series of books. Her work has been published in published in literary journals such as Whetstone and Emergence to articles in Antique Toy World, Auctioneer, Antique Journal, and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Her manuscript for the novel Close Proximity achieved finalist status in the Hemingway First Novel Contest, and her fiction has been nominated for Best American Short Stories and the O. Henry Awards.