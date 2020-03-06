Blain Supply Named YWCA Rock County Corporate Award of Merit Recipient

JANSVILLE —YWCA Rock County’s Board of Directors selected Blain Supply as the 2020 Corporate Award of Merit recipient.
The award recognizes businesses and organizations in Rock County that work to improve the quality of life in the community. Recipients of this award also must serve as corporate role models, as well as support policies, practices and attitudes in the advancement of women.
Blain Supply, corporate headquarters for Blain’s Farm & Fleet, regularly gives back to the community through fundraisers and support of nonprofits. To date, Blain’s Farm & Fleet has raised more than $5 million for the American Heart Association, contributed countless dollars to local FFA and 4-H scholarship programs and each Christmas, the company donates toys to children in need throughout the communities it serves.
Blain Supply’s President & CEO Jane Blain Gilbertson accepted the nomination on behalf of the Janesville-based company.
“This community is so important to me because I was lucky enough to grow up here, raise my family here, and continue to lead a business in this wonderful place,” said Gilbertson. It is truly an honor to be recognized by such a great local organization like the YWCA. They have such a positive impact on our community and we at Blain’s Farm and Fleet are so happy to support them.”
Blain Supply will be among those honored during YWCA Rock County’s Women of Distinction (Her Night to Shine) Gala on April 23 at the Pontiac Convention Center. For more information or to register for the Gala, visit ywcarockcounty.org.
