JANESVILLE—Blackhawk Technical College continues to support area health care providers by either lending or donating resources to help fight the pandemic. The latest provision includes hospital beds from the Blackhawk nursing program for SSM Health facilities in both Janesville and Monroe. The beds will help SSM prepare and care for the anticipated increase in COVID-19 patients.
“We are all in this together and we will get through this together, said Tracy Pierner, President of Blackhawk Technical College. “Many health care providers on the front lines are our family, friends, and alumni. BTC is here for our community and we will do everything we can to help them fight this pandemic.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.