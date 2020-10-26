BELOIT - Blackhawk Banks is accepting non-perishable food donations until Nov. 6 in its annual Grateful Giving Thanksgiving Food Drive.
Food collected will benefit the 10 area charitable agencies that Blackhawk Bank has partnered with. They include: Salvation Army of Beloit; St. Vincent DePaul of Beloit; Caritas; Old Stone Church of Northern Winnebago County; Victory Outreach of Rockford; Rock River Valley Foot Pantry of Rockford; YWCA of Janesville; Empower Boone, Belvidere; FISH of McHenry and Wauconda Island Food Pantry.
Non-perishable food items can be dropped off at Blackhawk Bank locations including 400 Broad Street and 2200 Cranston Road in Beloit; 5506 Clayton Circle in Roscoe and 2523 Milton Ave. in Janesville. Other locations can be found at www.blackhawkbank.com.