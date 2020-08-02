BELOIT —Blackhawk Bank recently purchased over 700 gift cards from local businesses and restaurants in the Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois area, totaling $23,100 in gift cards.
The goal of this effort was to help locally-owned businesses combat the economic effects of COVID-19 and to show appreciation for the 200+ employees who work at Blackhawk Bank.
“We know how tough the past few months have been for all the communities that we are a part of,” says Dave Adkins, president and CEO of Blackhawk Bank. “We wanted to show our support for local businesses during an especially challenging time, and purchasing gift cards for our employees to their favorite locally owned store or restaurant is a way we can give back.”
“The employees at Blackhawk Bank are nothing short of amazing,” says Jeanine Woyner, VP of human resources. “Despite the challenges presented during this unprecedented time, the Blackhawk Family has stepped up and has been there to meet all the needs of our clients. We are so grateful for each and every team member.”
Throughout the past four months, Blackhawk Bank employees secured almost 800 Small Business Administration (SBA) PPP loans for local businesses, upgraded the online and mobile banking client experience and more, all while maintaining health department standards.