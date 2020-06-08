The Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra (BJSO) is pleased to present two more installments of its BJSO Spotlight, an informal free concert series, from the musicians’ homes to yours, via the BJSO Facebook page.
Instead of a music performance, the featured artist will be BJSO’s music director and conductor, Dr. Rob Tomaro, who will present "Fanfare for the Common Man: A Talk on the Evolution of American Classical Music in two parts." Part 1 will be from 7-7:30 p.m. on Friday and Part 2 will be from 7-7:30 p.m. on June 19.
Tomaro will explore the development of classical music in the United States from the nineteenth century to the present. It will also examine the ways in which American composers merge musical styles from around the world with indigenous approaches in order to create a unique American musical voice.
For more information, visit www.beloitjanesvillesymphony.org.
