JANESVILLE —The public is invited to join the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra (BJSO), under the direction of Maestro Rob Tomaro, at 2 p.m. on Oct. 18 for an afternoon of music for strings from both ends of the musical spectrum. The evening will include J. S. Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3, Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings and Mozart’s Eine Kleine Nacht Musik. The event will be held at the Janesville Performing Arts Center (JPAC), 408 S. Main St.
All tickets must be purchased on-line at janesvillepac.org or by calling 608-758-0297. The JPAC box office is currently not open for walk-up sales. Tickets are $20 for adults. Children ages 15 and under are free. Students ages 16 and older are $5. Masks must be worn inside JPAC.