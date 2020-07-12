JANESVILLE—The Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra (BJSO), under the sponsorship of the Janesville Performing Arts Center, will bring musicians to different locales in Janesville for the community’s listening pleasure.
These live musical events are free to the public; however, the musicians, most of whom are associated with the Beloit Janesville Symphony, will be “busking” for tips that will benefit the BJSO during this difficult time.
To kick off “BJSO Presents....,” The Rockford Wind Ensemble Clarinet Quartet, under the direction of Mark Rose, will perform from 11 a.m.-noon Saturday on the corner of Courthouse Park at Main and Court Streets in Janesville. The ensemble consists of Mark Rose, John Hilgers, Tom Huber and Ken Jarczyk. Hilgers and Jarczyk are both members of the BJSO.
The repertoire for this Saturday’s event will include: Sousa, The Washington Post March; Vivaldi, Concerto opus 4 de “La Stravaganza”; Stalling, Looney Tunes Melody; DeBussy, Golliwog’s Cakewalk; Gounod, Funeral March of a Marionette; Weber, Hunting Song (from “Der Freischutz”); Bach, Fugue in G; Beethoven, Turkish March (from “Ruins of Athens”); and Strauss, Pizzicato Polka.
Visit www.beloitjanesvillesymphony.org for future “BJSO Presents…” event days and locations.
