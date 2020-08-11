In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment in the United States, which accorded women the right to vote, the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra will feature women composers, musicians and arrangers who have been a significant part musical history.
The concert, called HerStory, which was to feature all women composers, was originally scheduled for October but, due to safe-practice guidelines, has been moved to April, 2021. However, BJSO will feature highlights of women composers throughout August and September on Facebook, the BJSO YouTube Channel, and their website at www.beloitjanesvillesymphony.org.
Women who will be honored include Fanny Mendolssohn, Clara Schumann, Ethyl Smith, Anne Dudley and JoAnn Falletta, to name a few.