JANESVILLE—As part of Music at the Marv, Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra (BJSO), directed by Dr. Rob Tomaro, will present Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons,” followed by the Stateline Jazz Band. The concert will be from 6-7:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the Marvin Roth Pavilion in Janesville.
“The Four Seasons” is a group of four violin concerti, each of which gives musical expression to a season of the year. Each season has its own soloist: spring, Assistant Concertmaster Roxanne Buchholz; summer, BJSO Principal Violin II Emily Sobacki; autumn, BJSO Associate Concertmaster Angela Licari; and winter, BJSO Concertmaster Joe Ketchum.
Following “The Four Seasons,” the Stateline Jazz Orchestra, directed by Joel Baer, will will present numbers from Buddy Rich, Stan Kenton and Woody Herman.
The concert is free, but attendees must reserve a pod in advance. Pods will be available to reserve beginning at noon on Sept. 16 with the link going live at that time on the Downtown Janesville and Janesville Parks and Recreation Facebook pages, and the City of Janesville-Recreation Division website. Reservations can also be made by calling 608-755-3030.
Pods are limited and fill up quickly. Masks are required.