JANESVILLE—Kyle Kelly was cruising on his mountain bike through the wooded trails of Sheiffer Park on Janesville’s northeast side on Saturday evening when he rounded a bend and saw it.
A big cat. A cougar, he thinks.
“At first, I thought it was a dog. But it had really big haunches and shoulders, and a low-set back, with muscled shoulders that were really big and rounded off. It was running low to the ground, almost like a belly crawl, like an Army crawl,” Kelly said.
“I’ve never seen a dog move like that before. And then it just ghosted. No noise or anything. It just disappeared.”
Kelly, a Janesville resident and former UW-Whitewater ecology and field biology student, said he has seen plenty of deer and small game while biking the web of trails in the hilly, wooded Sheiffer Park. But never a big cat.
It’s the second reported cougar sighting this month in Rock County. It comes after a Beloit city worker Aug. 15 reported seeing a big cat in Big Hill Park on Beloit’s far north side.
This one, Kelly said, was an 80-pound animal with a buff-tan coat and a long, ropy tail.
Kelly was close enough he could nearly touch the animal before it vanished into underbrush next to the backyards of homes along Wuthering Hills and Windmill Lane on Sheiffer Park’s south edge.
He’d been riding his bike on a network of single-track, unpaved trails that have been in the wooded park for years. Kelly said he saw the animal a few blocks east of the park’s new, paved bike trail the city opened in the park this year.
Kelly believes he startled the animal because it scrambled to get away from him and into the underbrush. He saw no other signs of it as he finished up his bike ride.
Kelly reported the sighting to the state Department of Natural Resources, according to the agency’s records. He told The Gazette he posted the sighting on Facebook because he wanted to alert residents who live next to Sheiffer Park about what he had seen.
Randy Johnson, a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources large carnivores expert, said because Kelly couldn’t supply a photograph or other evidence of his sighting his report would likely get logged as “unverified.”
Johnson said that is how many such big cat sightings, including the recent sighting reported earlier this month in Beloit, end up being classified.
Johnson said the DNR has logged 12 verified cougar sightings this year, most of them in central and northern Wisconsin. However, Johnson said there have been verified sightings of large cats near the wooded Kettle Moraine area west of Milwaukee.
While cougar sightings in Rock County are infrequent, they’re not unheard of.
In spring 2008, two men reported spotting a cougar leap from the shadows inside a hay mow in rural Milton. That cougar left behind tracks, traces of blood and DNA that authorities matched with a cougar police shot and killed later that year after they spotted it running loose on Chicago’s north side.
A Janesville resident in 2014 provided photos that showed what appeared to be a big cat with a long tail running near woods by houses on the city’s south side.
Johnson said the DNR has determined most reported sightings this year are clustered geographically, which makes it likely it is one or two cougars on the move throughout a region.
Johnson said the DNR considers most cougars spotted from Wisconsin to be from enclaves in the Black Hills and Badlands areas of South Dakota.
He said the mountain lions people see here tend to be young animals on the roam. They’ve been pushed out of western territories by other lions, and they’ve moved east and south through Minnesota and Wisconsin’s mix of woods and farm fields in search of food or mates.
Despite dozens of sightings reported statewide each year, the DNR says it has found no evidence that cougars have a breeding population in Wisconsin.