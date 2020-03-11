BELOIT — The Beloit Historical Society will host "Celebrating the Irish: A Putting Down Roots Event" from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday at Lincoln Center, 845 Hackett St., Beloit.
John Sabaka will give a program titled, "The Irish Come to Wisconsin." Sabaka will speak on why the Irish settled in Wisconsin and the trials and tribulations in starting a new life in the state. In honor of St. Patrick's Day, corned beef and cabbage will be served.
The cost is $13 for members and $15 for non-members. Pre-register at www.beloithistory.org.
