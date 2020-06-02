Beloit Regional Hospice have some suggestions for people in the community who would like to help them out while staying in the safety of their homes.
One option is to consider submitting a story about Beloit Regional Hospice for a new segment on its website. The segment will function as a space where individuals can share their experience with Beloit Regional Hospice. The stories may be used in future newsletters or on social media channels. Stories should be between 500 - 900 words.
A second option is to create activity mats for patients with Alzheimer's or Dementia. These mats are useful for patients with anxiety or agitation. Matts can be made with items found at home so as to stay safely out of stores. It is a great way to recycle leftovers from past craft projects.
If you're interested, contact Britney McKay at bmckay@beloithealthsystem.org.
