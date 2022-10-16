Beloit Pumpkin Walk event set for Eagles Ridge Park Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Oct 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT - The Beloit Parks and Recreation Division will host a free Pumpkin Walk event from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Eagles Ridge Park, 3731 Golden Eagle Drive.the event will feature LED-lit jack-o-lanterns and other lanterns throughout the walking path. Guests are welcome to dress in Halloween costumes and bring glow sticks or flashlights.Beloit Public Library staff members will read stories and free books will be available from the Literacy for Life program.The event is open to all of Beloit, but parking is limited. Guests are asked to be courteous to those in the neighborhood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Driver dies in South Beloit race track crash Fred, Joanne Klett were invested in Beloit Stateline Area Trick or Treating hours are announced Janesville woman had no license at time of accident that left 9-year-old dead South Beloit man accused of possessing fentanyl, cocaine Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime