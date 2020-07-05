BELOIT —Beloit Public Library (BPL), 605 Eclipse Blvd., is hosting a discussion about race with the launch of its Lunch & Learn Series.
The first topic of this new series will focus on Ijoeoma Oluo's bestselling book, "So You Want to Talk About Race," which examines race in America. It will take place over the lunch hour, from noon-1:00 p.m. on July 16, 23 and 30.
Participants will discuss the book in a three-part series that will address five chapters each week. Attendees can choose to participate in-person or online.
Beloit Public Library has a limited number of Oluo's book available. Email kclark@beloitlibrary.org to reserve one. Hoopla also has made the audiobook available for download with no waits or holds through July 26.
Registration for this program is required at https://forms.gle/AW3FRkfeLkDzMHx26. For more information, call 608-364-2905.
