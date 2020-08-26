The Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd., has events planned throughout the month of September. Events are free and open to the public, although many now require registration due to space restrictions.
• Resume Review—Need someone to look over your resume? Drop it off or email it to IT@beloitlibrary.org. Ask any staff member for details.
• Stateline Night Writers via ZOOM—6-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. Meet other writers for hints, tips, suggestions, and encouragement. To join, email Jerry at jerrypetersonbooks@gmail.com.
• Preschool Story Time—10 a.m. on Wednesdays. Ages 6 and younger; siblings welcome. Registration is required.
• FABL Film Night: “Little Women”—6 p.m. on Sept. 2. Registration is required.
• Music and Movement Story Time—10 a.m. on Mondays. Develop early literacy skills with music, dancing, yoga, singing and stories. Best for children ages 3-6. Registration is required.
• Homebuyers Workshop —6 p.m. on Sept. 10. Sign up and attend this virtual meeting with Lizz Casey, deputy director of NeighborWorks. Learn the homebuying process.
• Managing Stress During COVID—6 p.m. on Sept. 14. Therapist Jennifer Weidner from Community Health Center will share advice for dealing with life during a pandemic. Attend in person or via Facebook Live. Registration is required.
• ABC Playgroup—10 a.m. on Sept. 15, 22 and 29. For 3 and 4 year olds. Registration is required.
• Great Musicals: “Three Little Words”—6 p.m. on Sept. 16. Registration is required.
• Magic Tree House Book Club—3:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 and 24. For grades 2-6. Love the series? Come talk about a book and take home a craft. Books will be available a week before each meeting. Registration is required.
• Drive-Thru Job Fair—noon-4 p.m. on Sept. 17. Hosted by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. Held in the library parking lot.
• Packers Century Talk—6:30 p.m. on Sept. 17. Packer historian Jim Rice will share his knowledge about the green and gold. Join in person or virtually. Registration is required.
• 4th Wednesday Book Discussion—6-8 p.m. on Sept. 23. “Circe” by Madeline Miller. Attend in person or via GoToMeeting. To join, email Katharine at kclark@beloitlibrary.org.
• Finding Attitude in Historical Events—6:30 p.m. on Sept. 29. Join author Monette Bebow-Reinhard for a discussion about attitude in history. Join in person or virtually. Registration is required.
More information and registration can be found online at www.beloitlibrary.org.