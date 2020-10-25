The Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd., has events planned throughout the month of September. Events are free and open to the public, although many now require registration due to space restrictions.
All Ages
• Resume Review—Need someone to look over your resume? Drop it off or email it to IT@beloitlibrary.org. Ask any staff member for details.
• Beanstack Reading Challenges— All year long. Check out beloitlibrary.beanstack.org for challenges and get signed up to earn badges and win prizes.
Children
• Music and Movement Story Time—10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Mondays. Best for children ages 3-6. Attendance is limited and registration is required.
• ABC Playgroup—11 a.m. Tuesdays. For ages 3-4. Attendance is limited and registration is required.
• Preschool Story Time—11 a.m. Wednesdays (except Nov. 25). For ages 6 and younger, siblings are welcome. Attendance is limited and registration is required.
• Welty’s Wild Ones—9:30 a.m. Fridays (except Nov. 27). For ages 3-6. Join staff from Welty Environmental Center to explore the natural world outside Beloit Public Library. Attendance is limited and registration is required.
School Age
• Saturday Stories: Thankful Theme—2 p.m. on Nov. 14. Stories and crafts about being thankful. Attendance is limited and registration is required.
Adults
• Stateline Night Writers via ZOOM—6—8 p.m. on Wednesdays. To join, email Jerry at jerrypetersonbooks@gmail.com. This is a virtual only event.
• 4th Wednesday Book Discussion—6—8 p.m. on Nov. 18. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates. To participate via GoToMeeting, email Katharine at kclark@beloitlibrary.org. This is a virtual only event.
• Lunch and Learn: Evicted—noon—1 p.m. on Nov. 5, 14 and 19. Three-part discussion of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book by Matthew Desmond. Registration required for in-person attendance, available also online via Go To Meeting.
• WWII Through Veterans’ Eyes—6:30 p.m. on Nov. 11. Educator and historian John Ulferts will share about the history of WWII. Attendance is limited and registration is required.
• Calm During Crisis: Tips for Caregivers from Caregivers—6:30 p.m. on Nov. 19. Alzheimer’s Association Outreach Specialist Teena Monk-Gerber will provide advice for helping elderly loved ones during difficult times.
Movies
• FABL Film Night: “Bad Education”—6 p.m. on Nov. 4. Attendance is limited and registration is required.
• Great Musicals: “Lovely to Look At”—6 p.m. on Nov. 18. Attendance is limited and registration is required.
More information and registration can be found online at www.beloitlibrary.org or call 608-364-2897.