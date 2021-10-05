BELOIT—Beloit Public Library is conducting a survey ahead of its updated three-year strategic plan.
The library is asking members of the community to provide input to help the 127-year-old institution work ever closer toward its mission: “To provide enriching and inspiring learning opportunities for all members of our diverse community.”
“Public libraries are unique from other institutions,” said BPL Director Nick Dimassis. “By law, they are open to everyone. By practice, they sometimes fall short. Your feedback is important, as it will help us gauge how we are doing and how much work is yet to be done. We want Beloit Public Library to not only be accessible to all, but also welcoming to all. So, please tell us what ‘welcoming’ means to you.”
The library also wants to know what services and resources are needed most by the community so it can continue to evolve on its behalf.
“If we are falling short in any way, we want to know so we can do better,” Dimassis said. “Let us know, too, where, and how we are succeeding so we can continue to do so.”
The survey, which takes about 10 minutes to complete, is available in both English and Spanish, both online and on paper. All answers will be read, and all surveys are anonymous.
Community members can find links to the online survey on the front page of the library website and pinned to the top of its Facebook page, as well as printed surveys at the main service desk.
The deadline to complete the survey is Oct. 15.
The library provides an array of services for a population of 48,000 people residing in the City of Beloit, as well as outlying areas in Beloit and Turtle townships. In a community known for its diversity, the library strives to reach everyone in the community with unique programming for all ages, a full range of library materials, and rapidly evolving computer technology and workforce development tools and resources.
Located at 605 Eclipse Boulevard, the Beloit Public Library serves the Beloit community by providing resources and services that support literacy, workforce development, and quality of life. Beloit Public Library is open 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.