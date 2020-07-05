The Beloit Public Library has events planned throughout the month of July. Events are free and open to the public, although many now require registration due to space restrictions. Registration can be made online by visiting www.beloitlibrary.org. For all programs, note that children ages 8 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver at all times.
• Read For Fines—Reduce overdue fines by $1 for every 15 minutes you read at the library. Stop by any service desk for information.
• Resume Review—Need someone to look over your resume? Drop it off or email it to IT@beloitlibrary.org, and they’ll review it and get back to you in a few days. Ask any staff member for details.
• Music and Movement Story Time—10 a.m. on Mondays. Develop early literacy skills with music, dancing, yoga, singing and stories. Best for children ages 3-6. Preregistration is required
• Tales at Two—2 p.m. on Tuesdays. For school-aged kids. Each week there will be a new theme, stories, interesting trivia, creativity, and a treat. Preregistration is required.
• Preschool Story Time—10 a.m. on Wednesdays. For kids ages 6 and younger; siblings are welcome. Preregistration is required.
• Wednesdays at the Library—11:30 a.m.—1 p.m. on Wednesdays. Enjoy live, local music and lunch on the patio.
• Stateline Night Writers via ZOOM— 6-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. Meet other writers for hints, tips, suggestions and encouragement. If you’d like to join, email Jerry at jerrypetersonbooks@gmail.com.
• Homebuyers Workshop—10 a.m. on July 11. Full-day workshop hosted by Neighborhood Works. Learn the homebuying process, including budgeting, borrowing and insurance. Lunch provided. Register by calling 608-362-9051 ext. 20 or emailing homebuyer@nwbr.org.
• Drive-Thru Job Fair—noon-4 p.m. on July 15. Hosted by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development and held in the BPL parking lot.
• Great Musicals: Pete’s Dragon (1977)—6 p.m. on July 15. Refreshments provided. Preregistration is required.
• Lunch & Learn Book Discussion: So You Want to Talk about Race—noon-1 p.m. on July 16, 23 and 30. Join in person or online for a discussion of Ijoeoma Oluo’s bestselling book, “So You Want to Talk about Race?” Registration is required.
• StoryWalk Author Visit—10 a.m. on July 17. Meet children’s author Linda Vander Heyden via Skype.
• 4th Wednesday Book Discussion via ZOOM—6-8 p.m. on July 22. This month’s book is “Idaho” by Emily Ruskovich. To join, email Katharine at kclark@beloitlibrary.org.
• Drive-In Movie at the Library: Toy Story 4—8:45 p.m. on July 23. The library parking lot will convert to a drive-in theater. Preregistration is required. Call 608-364-2905.
For more information, visit our website or pick up a copy of the newsletter at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd., Beloit.
