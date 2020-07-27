The Beloit Public Library has events planned throughout the month of August. Events are free and open to the public, although many now require registration due to space restrictions. Registration can be made online by visiting www.beloitlibrary.org.
For all programs, note that children ages 8 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver at all times.
• Read For Fines—Reduce overdue fines by $1 for every 15 minutes you read at the library. Stop by any library service desk for more information.
• Resume Review—Need someone to look over your resume? Drop it off or email it to IT@beloitlibrary.org, and they’ll review it and get back to you in a few days. Ask any staff member for details.
• Downtown Beloit Story Stroll —Every day through Aug. 30. Stroll through downtown Beloit while reading “Hannah’s Tall Order: An A to Z Sandwich.” Complete the Story Stroll Challenge on Beanstack to be entered to win a copy of the book.
• Music and Movement Story Time—10 a.m. on Mondays. Develop early literacy skills with music, dancing, yoga, singing and stories. Best for children ages 3-6. Attendance is limited and registration is required.
• Tales at Two—2 p.m. on Tuesdays. For school-aged kids. Each week there will be a new theme, stories, interesting trivia, creativity, and a treat. Attendance is limited and registration is required.
• Preschool Story Time—10 a.m. on Wednesdays. For kids ages 6 and younger; siblings are welcome. Attendance is limited and registration is required.
• Wednesdays at the Library—11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesdays. Enjoy live, local music and lunch on the patio. • Stateline Night Writers via ZOOM— 6-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. Meet other writers for hints, tips, suggestions and encouragement. If you’d like to join, email Jerry at jerrypetersonbooks@gmail.com.
• Music on Mondays: Fred & Friends— 2 p.m. on Aug. 3. Free performance in the staff parking lot. Interactive kids’ music program with songs, puppets, dancing and more. Attendees should bring a lawn chair.
• Chess Camp—10 a.m.-noon on Aug. 3-7. For kids in grads K-8th. Learn to play chess or improve your game. Free camp run by chess professionals. Attendance is limited and registration is required.
• Chess Tournament—1 p.m. on Aug. 8. For all ages. Attendance is limited and registration is required.
• FABL Film Night: “Knives Out”—6 p.m. on Aug. 5. Preregistration is required.
• Great Musicals: “Oliver”—6 p.m. on Aug. 19. Preregistration is required.
• Facebook Live with Author Bill Mathis—3:30-4:30 p.m. on Aug. 22. Facebook Live conversation with local author Bill Mathis and his book coach, Kathie Georgio. The event will include trivia, giveaways and prizes. Mathis’ latest release is “The Rooming House Gallery: Connecting the Dots.”
• End of Summer Celebration with Pint Sized Polka—2-3 p.m. on Aug. 26. Free concert by local children’s performer in the back parking lot. Attendees should bring a lawn chair.
• 4th Wednesday Book Discussion via GoToMeeting—6-8 p.m. on Aug. 26. This month’s book is “Once Upon a River” by Diane Setterfield. To join, email Katharine at kclark@beloitlibrary.org.
• Story Stroll Author Visit—10 a.m. on Aug. 28. Meet children’s author Linda Vander Heyden via Skype.
For more information, visit www.beloitlibrary.org or pick up a copy of the newsletter at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd., Beloit.
