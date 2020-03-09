BELOIT —The Beloit Noon Lions are now accepting orders for their Annual Rose Sale. Funds will be used to support the many eye and hearing programs in the area as well as the Wisconsin Lion Camp for children and adults with disabilities in Rosholt, Wisc.
A donation of $19 will purchase a dozen roses or two dozens carnations. Deliveries will be made April 17 to businesses and April 18 to businesses and residences.
Orders must be placed by April 9. To order flowers, call Chuck Wilson at 608-295-0250.
