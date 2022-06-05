BELOIT—Tom Holter wasn’t planning on buying another car when he got a call from his friend Brad Ewald. Ewald had spotted a 1954 Studebaker Commander for sale as he was driving past a rummage sale at a house on Prairie Avenue.
“I’m just going to go have a look,” Holter recalls telling his wife.
What he found was a car in surprisingly good condition with only 37,000 miles on the odometer. The seller explained that it had been his aunt’s car and she had left it to him. It hadn’t been driven much. The seller had put an asking price on the car, but when Holter offered him a lower price with the promise he’d buy it that day, the seller agreed.
Holter came back with a new battery and fresh gasoline and spent a little time cleaning the points and spark plugs. With that the car fired right up.
Though he didn’t have far to go, the drive home was a little nerve wracking as the car’s brakes didn’t work. Fortunately the parking brake still worked and Holter managed to get home safely.
That was in 2001 and since then Holter has taken care of several items the car needed. His first priority, of course, was replacing the deteriorated brake lines. He also had the car repainted about ten years ago in its original Vista Green color.
For 1954, Studebaker had a very simple model line consisting of the six-cylinder Champion and the V8 powered Commander. Both were available as 2- and 4-door sedans, 2-door coupes and 2-door station wagons. The company also built pickup trucks in various hauling capacities.
Holter’s 1954 Studebaker has a number of features that might seem odd today. The “Climatizer” heater sits under the front passenger seat, drawing fresh air through a fender mounted vent and directing warm air to the front and rear floor areas. A separate unit blows warm air to the windshield through defroster vents, though Holter admits it takes a long time to clear the glass.
Other unique features are a 6-volt, positive ground electrical system and Hill-holder, a system that locks the brakes to keep the car from rolling back when stopped on a hill. Oddly enough, an engine oil filter was not standard equipment but could be ordered as an option.
Studebaker’s history spanned more than 100 years. The family, which first immigrated to North America in the 1730s, had a long tradition of building wagons. Descendants Henry and Clement Studebaker set up shop in South Bend, Indiana, in 1852 and officially incorporated as a manufacturer of horse-drawn wagons and carriages.
The company quickly transitioned to automobiles at the turn of the century while it continued building horse-drawn vehicles. By 1913 had become one of the largest automakers in the country and by 1920 discontinued production of wagons and carriages. Interestingly, its first automobiles were electric not gasoline.
The period after World War II proved difficult for most of the smaller automakers. Though it was first to come out with a brand new car design after the war and though its 1950 and 1951 redesign proved quite popular, sales fell sharply in the years that followed. In 1954 Studebaker merged with Packard, which was also struggling, but the downward trend continued. By the end of the decade Packard was gone.
Studebaker’s fortunes seemed to improve a bit with the introduction of the compact Lark in 1959. Unfortunately, the rest of Detroit quickly introduced compact cars, too. Cars like the Ford Falcon, Chevrolet Corvair and the Rambler American were all competing in this new market segment and the Lark was getting lost in the shuffle.
Production in Studebaker’s home town of South Bend, Indiana, came to a halt in December of 1963. The company continued producing cars at its Canadian plant in Hamilton, Ontario, for another two years but finally ceased all production in March of 1966.
The company still has a loyal following. In the years since Studebaker’s demise, scores of clubs have formed around the world. Its thousands of fans keep their cars polished and in top running condition and continue to gather in meets and at car shows every year.
The Studebaker National Museum in South Bend, Indiana, is home to a large collection of Studebaker wagons, carriages, and automobiles. The full history of the company is on display from the family’s own Conestoga wagon to the very last automobile the company ever built. It also owns the carriage that transported President Abraham Lincoln to Ford’s Theater the night he was assassinated.
Though it’s been nearly 60 years since Studebaker went out of business, owners like Tom Holter continue to drive and enjoy its cars and help keep its memory alive. Holter is a member of the National Studebaker Drivers Club and the Rock River Valley Chapter of the Studebaker Drivers Club.