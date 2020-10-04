BELOIT —Due to COVID19 concerns for the protection and safety of the community, vendors and member, The Beloit Junior Woman’s Club has decided to cancel the 39th Annual Wonderfest Arts & Craft Expo to be held on Nov. 8.
The Beloit Junior Woman's Club thanks the Greater Beloit community and local businesses for all the support they have given them throughout the years of the event.
All funds raised at this annual event stay in the Greater Beloit community through donations to various local charities.
Our club women are looking forward to seeing everyone again in 2021 for their 40th Annual Wonderfest Arts & Craft Expo.