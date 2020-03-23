BELOIT — The Beloit Historical Society will be temporarily closed to practice social distancing. They also are not accepting object donations to its collections until further notice. The staff is continuing to work remotely to plan programs and events for when they are able to reopen.
The Society will update its website at beloithistoricalsociety.com or Facebook page for changes regarding the Sports Hall of Fame dinner, currently scheduled for June 11, reopening updates and Beloit history posts.
Beloit Historical Society staff, Executive Director Donna Langford and Program Director Kelly Washburn, can be reached by email at info@beloithistoricalsociety.com.
The Beloit Historical Society is entering its next phase of Strategic Planning. The community’s opinions are a part of the planning process to provide direction as it sets new goals. A link to an online survey will be emailed in the next couple of weeks. Those who would like to participate can email Donna Langford at dlangford@beloithistoricalsociety.com to receive a link to the survey.
