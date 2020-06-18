BELOIT — The Beloit Historical Society (BHS) has been awarded $7,492 from the Wisconsin Humanities Council CARES Relief grant. This grant is part of a special Wisconsin Humanities Council grant initiative that is providing rapid-response funding to nonprofit humanities and cultural organizations facing financial hardship resulting from the COVID-19 coronavirus. This grant supports general operating expenses for a three-month period ending August 31, 2020. The CARES Relief grant made it possible for BHS to retain staff to engage with the public in new ways.
The Beloit Historical Society, founded in 1910, is headquartered at the Lincoln Center at 845 Hackett Street. The society also manages the Hanchett-Bartlett Homestead. For more information, visit www.beloithistoricalsociety.com.
