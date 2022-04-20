Leila Henning, center, was honored as a volunteer with Beloit Health System for 35 years recently. From left are Tim McKevett, president and CEO of Beloit Health System, Henning, and Richard Johnson, VIP president.
Susan Studinger, center, recently was honored for being a volunteer with Beloit Health System for 40 years. From left are Tim McKevett, president and CEO of Beloit Health System, Studinger, and Richard Johnson, VIP president.
BELOIT—Beloit Health System recently held its annual Appreciation Luncheon to honor the volunteers who give their time and dedication as members of the health system’s Volunteers in Partnership (VIP).
The event celebrated all health system volunteers and the many services they provide. Flowers, laughter and champagne glass garnished with a fresh strawberry all were part of the event.
The event held at the Beloit Club honored 26 volunteers who had served at least five years as a volunteer. Honors were issued for five year increments of service (five years, 10 years, 15 years).
Susan Staudinger, with 40 years as a volunteer and Leila Henning with 35 years as a volunteer, were the longest serving volunteers at the event.
In addition, VIP President Richard Johnson received a special note of honor because he will be retiring in June.
“Our VIPs are critical to the success of the Beloit Health System,” said Tim McKevett, Beloit Health System president and CEO. “They touch the lives of our patients, their families and our staff every day and their commitment and dedication is truly appreciated.”
In addition to the valuable services throughout the health system, the volunteer organization provides important financial support through the gift shop, VIP Grille, book fairs, linen sales and more.
Anyone interested in volunteering at the health system can contact Michelle Penny, volunteer coordinator at 608-364-5162.