BELOIT — The Beloit Art Center (BAC) will implement a “soft reopening” on Saturday with an exhibit and sale of art. The exhibit and sale will include art that has been gifted to the BAC from family estates, as well as art from members of the Plein Air Painting Group. All the art in the exhibit is for immediate sale.
In September, the BAC will return to its monthly show schedule. The main gallery will open with an exhibit of paintings by Dan Wuthrick, and an exhibit of photography by Ashley Phoenix will open in the Bell Gallery.
In the interest of protecting the health and safety of the community, the August and September shows won’t open with a First-Friday reception. This plan is to help meter the gallery traffic and allow for social distancing while viewing the art. We welcome you back to enjoy the shows. The gallery will reopen with temporarily limited hours. During the month of August, the gallery will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
