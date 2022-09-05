Mosaic art class

Mosaic artist Nancy Mayhew will offer mosaic art classes at the Beloit Art Center in September, including a pet mosaic art class.

 Photo provided

BELOIT—The Beloit Art Center will be offering a weekly open studio night and classes in photography, mosaic art, and Qigong in September.

Local award-winning mosaic artist Nancy Mayhew will be offering morning and evening mosaic art classes each Tuesday from 10 a.m.—12:30 p.m. and from 5:30—8 p.m. The Mosaic Mania Class is a drop-in class and costs $20 plus supplies. Students of all skill levels are welcome and can work on any project of their choice. Mayhew also will offer themed based mosaic classes on Saturday mornings starting Sept. 17. The first specialty class is a Mosaic Pet Portrait class. Students will create a framed 12-by-12-inch portrait featuring their own pet. This class will run for two Saturdays and the cost is $150 which includes the class, the frame, the polymer clay (to create the nose and eyes), stained glass, and the grout.

