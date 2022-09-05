BELOIT—The Beloit Art Center will be offering a weekly open studio night and classes in photography, mosaic art, and Qigong in September.
Local award-winning mosaic artist Nancy Mayhew will be offering morning and evening mosaic art classes each Tuesday from 10 a.m.—12:30 p.m. and from 5:30—8 p.m. The Mosaic Mania Class is a drop-in class and costs $20 plus supplies. Students of all skill levels are welcome and can work on any project of their choice. Mayhew also will offer themed based mosaic classes on Saturday mornings starting Sept. 17. The first specialty class is a Mosaic Pet Portrait class. Students will create a framed 12-by-12-inch portrait featuring their own pet. This class will run for two Saturdays and the cost is $150 which includes the class, the frame, the polymer clay (to create the nose and eyes), stained glass, and the grout.
For anyone interested in photography the art center has two choices. Introduction to Digital Photography II will be offered starting Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m. The class will allow beginners to continue to develop their photographic skills. After an initial review of exposure, students will explore light. The class will discuss and work with both natural and artificial light and learn to effectively use and control the light in a scene. The class will be held Mondays through Oct. 3 and the cost is $60. Bring your camera and camera manual. Introduction to Digital Photography II will be taught by Jo Christofferson, a New York Institute of Photography graduate, and a retired Blackhawk Technical College instructor.
For photography enthusiasts of all skill levels the art center is offering a Photography Club. This group is for anyone interested in connecting with fellow photography enthusiasts, sharing their work, learning and exploring new photographic techniques, and collaborating on group photographic projects. The group meets monthly, and the next gathering is on Sept. 14 at 6 pm. The cost is $85 a year or drop in any time for $10.
Just added, Testing the Waters in Watercolor, An Introduction to Watercolor Class with Lynette Redner also begins this month. Learn some easy tips to be successful with this wonderful medium. This class will be held Thursday, Sept. 22, Sept. 29, and Oct. 6. The cost is $75. Students can purchase their own supplies before class starts or pay an additional $20 to borrow and use the instructor’s supplies before they determine if watercolor is for them.
Looking to connect with other artists? The Beloit Art Center hosts an Open Studio Art Group every Thursday from 5:30—8 p.m. The group meets weekly to work on projects and discuss art. A studio leader is available to offer support, guidance, tips, and tricks. The cost to drop in is $7 and all are welcome.
In addition to art classes, the Beloit Art Center is pleased to announce that certified Tai Chi instructor Nancy Mayhew will be offering Tai Chi and Qigong for Fall Prevention and Better Balance. By implementing a regular practice of these ancient Chinese disciplines, seniors can improve their muscle tone, flexibility, balance, and coordination. The class is offered on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Beginner Qigong Classes will also be offered on Fridays at 10 a.m. starting Sept. 16. The cost is $60 for an eight-week series or $8 per drop-in session.
Be sure to stay tuned for new classes in painting and pottery starting soon.
All classes are free for cancer patients thanks to the Fish Frenzy Fundraiser program. Anyone undergoing cancer treatment wishing to participate in any of our classes should contact Nancy Mayhew at 608-290-9253 or nlmayhew@charter.net to sign-up.
To register and get more information for classes offered at the art center, visit www.beloitartcenter.com or call the Beloit Art Center at 608-313-9083. The Beloit Art Center is located at 520 E. Grand Ave., Beloit.