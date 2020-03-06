BELOIT — The Beloit Art Center, 520 E. Grand Ave., will host its annual juried photography show during the month of March. Over 100 images will be displayed.
The exhibit will begin with an opening reception from 5-8 p.m. on Friday. There will be a gallery talk, juror awards and a people's choice award to be announced at 6 p.m.
First place is $150, second place is $100 and third place is $50.
“The annual juried photography show is an opportunity for photographers to showcase their art and ability,” said Jerry Sveum, Beloit Art Center Board of Directors President.
While most of the entries are from the Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois area, the contest's popularity is growing. This year, the farthest entry was from Colorado.
The exhibit will be up through the month of March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.