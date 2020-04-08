BELOIT—The Friends of Beckman Mill board of directors recently announced it will postpone the opening of its season of hosting tours. A new date for the mill’s opening has not been set.
“To help limit the spread of the coronavirus and to comply with recommended precautions and restrictions, we will not be opening our season in May,” said Board President Marty Densch. “The board of directors will review the situation on a month-to-month basis but right now it is not clear just when it will be safe to begin conducting tours.”
The mill was scheduled to open May 2 with an event that included demonstrations of corn grinding and other activities. Opening Day is one of three major events the group hosts each year.
“We do expect there will be a 2020 season at Beckman Mill.” Densch said.
The Friends of Beckman Mill urges the public to watch for future announcements in the media, on its web site and on its Facebook page.
The Beckman Mill County Park remains open but visitors should note that the restrooms are closed.
For more information visit the group’s web site at beckmanmill.org or find them on Facebook.
