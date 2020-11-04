Council on Aging sets senior meal menu at Grinnell
BELOIT—The Rock County Council on Aging (RCCA) serves meals at 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday at Grinnell Hall Senior Center, 631 Bluff St. Reservations are required by noon of the prior business day by calling RCCA at 608-757-5474. Meals are available to anyone 60 years of age or older.
While dining centers are closed due to COVID-19 virus, arrive to pick up meals at 11 a.m.
The suggested donation is $4 for each meal.
The menu for the week of Nov. 9 is as follows: Monday—BBQ rib patty; Tuesday—chopped steak; Wednesday—Veteran’s Day menu: Swedish meatballs with noodles; Thursday—baked salmon; Friday—creamy chicken and broccoli.
RCHS gift shop to feature locally sourced items
JANESVILLE—In a new collaboration with local artists and craftspeople, the Rock County Historical Society (RCHS) will begin selling locally made items on consignment in its gift shop. The shop, located in the Helen Jeffris Wood Museum & Visitor Center at 426 N. Jackson St. in Janesville, will debut at 11 a.m. on Nov. 12 as part of this year’s Shop the Rock Holiday Edition.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
“We are thrilled to be working with local artists and craftspeople who are looking for a place to sell their handmade pieces,” said Tim Maahs, RCHS executive director.
“This is truly a benefit to RCHS, to those who are selling their wares through our gift shop, and to community members looking for one-of-a-kind, locally made items,” said Maahs.
The gift shop will be open Thursdays through Saturdays from Nov. 12 through Dec. 23. Hours are 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays or call RCHS at 608-756-4509 for an appointment.