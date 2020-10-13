‘Paranormal Nights’ set at Tinker Swss Cottage
ROCKFORD—Tinker Swiss Cottage, 411 Kent St., Rockford, will partner with Haunted Rockford to present a paranormal tour from 7-10 p.m. on Nov. 13. Special guest Joel Ramsey will share stories of some of his spookiest adventures.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at hauntedrockford.com. The tour is limited to 20 people and masks will be required.
‘Haunted Wisconsin’ held at the Beloit Public Library
BELOIT—Chad Lewis, paranormal researcher and author, will be at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd., at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 22. During this program, Lewis will explore the paranormal side of Wisconsin’s history.
Guests can attend in person or via Facebook Live. Registration is required at beloitlibrary.org for in-person participation.