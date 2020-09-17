JANESVILLE —The Stateline Community Foundation awarded YWCA Rock County a $500 grant for additional protective gear and cleaning supplies To help offset some of the costs associated with increased cleaning. The additional supplies and gear will be utilized by programs that work directly with community clients.
“This grant helps ensure we will have adequate PPE and cleaning supplies to help combat the spread of COVID-19 and ensure we remain compliant with government regulations,” said Angela Moore, YWCA Rock County Executive Director. “Many of our programs serve people in their time of need. We work hard to make sure when they come to us, they can do so in a safe setting.”