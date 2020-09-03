ROCKTON —Montgomery Financial Services organized a food drive for the Old Stone Church Food Pantry in Rockton on Aug. 29. Food drive volunteers collected over 6,000 pounds of non-perishable donations from the Rockton community. The Pantry estimates the donations will assist in providing approximately 5,000 meals to families in the Stateline area.
Montgomery Financial Services is planning on organizing the Rockton Community Food Drive as an annual event to benefit the local community. Individuals or organizations who would like information about getting involved next year can contact them at 815-957-0561.
Volunteers for the Aug. 29 drive included the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of Troops 619 & 620, Beloit Woodman’s donated paper bags, Balsley Printing donated flyers, and Middleton Movers helped with the loading and unloading of the donations.