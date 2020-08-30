Heart Hunt set during Art Infusion Week in Janesville
JANESVILLE — In conjunction with Art Infusion week, the Janesville Art League and Rock County Historical Society are hosting a family friendly scavenger hunt for hearts.
Take a photo by a heart display and post it on the Facebook Heart Hunt event page with the hashtag #heartartjvl between now and midnight on Sept. 6 and each picture will be entered into a drawing for a gift basket prize.
Pictures including downtown hearts are worth one entry and the around town hearts are worth two entries.
Pictures must be posted on the Facebook Heart Hunt event page before midnight Sept. 6, be made “public” and include the hashtag #heartartjvl . All hearts are outside or can be seen from the outside. Participants should remain on the sidewalk and off any landscaping or planting areas. Social distancing guidelines must be maintained at all times.
More details, including a heart location map, can be found at the Janesville Art League Facebook page at www.facebook.com/janesvilleartleague.
Footville Community Rummage Sales scheduled
FOOTVILLE — Due to COVID-19 safer at home orders, the annual Footville Community Rummage Sales were postponed in April but have now been rescheduled for Sept. 11-12.
To keep shoppers and those holding rummage sales safe, it is asked that everyone wear a mask, maintain six feet apart for social distancing and use hand sanitizer or wash their hands regularly.
The Village of Footville has paid to have two portable toilets available during the sales. They will be located at Woodstock Trucking, 360 Gilbert St. (corner of S. Gilbert, Beloit Street and Railroad) and Old Footville State Bank, 158 Depot St. (corner of Depot and W. Centre Street across from the Spoiled Rotten Pet Salon).
Sale locations and other details are available on the Facebook page “Footville Community Rummage Sale.”
Election workers are needed for City of Beloit
BELOIT — The City of Beloit encourages all private citizens to become involved in the election process.
One rewarding way to be involved is to become an election inspector (poll worker) and work on Election Day at one the city’s nine polling places. Citizen involvement is essential to conduct open, accurate and fair elections in Wisconsin.
Community members interested in becoming an election official in the City of Beloit can visit online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CityofBeloitElectionWork.
Extra help is needed this election to protect those poll workers who are vulnerable to the impacts of COVID-19.