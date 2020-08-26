Congregational UCC will hold annual fish boil
BRODHEAD —Congregational United Church of Christ, County Road T & 23rd St., in Brodhead, will hold its Fall Fish Boil from 4:30-7 p.m. on Sept. 19.
The dinner will be drive thru and take out only.
The cost is $15 per dinner and includes cod, carrots, potatoes, onion roll, coleslaw and pie.
Call 608-897-2917 with any questions.
Council on Aging sets senior meal menu
BELOIT—The Rock County Council on Aging (RCCA) serves meals at 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday at Grinnell Hall Senior Center, 631 Bluff St., Beloit. Reservations are required by noon of the prior business day by calling RCCA at 608-757-5474. Meals are available to anyone 60 years of age or older.
While dining centers are closed due to the COVID-19 virus, arrive to pick up meals at 11 a.m.
The suggested donation is $4 for each meal.
The menu for the week of Aug. 31 is as follows: Monday—macaroni and cheese with ham; Tuesday—chicken parmesan; Wednesday—spaghetti with meatballs; Thursday—hamburger on a wheat bun; Friday—herbed pork loin.