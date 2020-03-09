JANESVILLE—The Badger Lapidary & Geological Society will host its 50th Annual Rock, Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on March 28 and 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. on March 29. It will be held at the Rock County Fairgrounds, Craig Center Building, 1301 Craig Ave., Janesville.
The event will include 11 dealers, six speakers, club displays, lapidary demonstrations, a club sales table, fluorescent rock room and door prizes every half hour.
There will be activities for kids including games, a scavenger hunt, gem panning, a geode cracker, the roving rock wizard and more. Food trucks will also be available.
There is no charge for admission and free parking. Free-will donations will be accepted.
For more information, contact Laurie Trocke at 608-935-0597 or visit www.badgerrockclub.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.