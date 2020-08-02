Many Rock County citizens receive their water from private ground water wells. Regulations that protect the public drinking water systems don’t apply to privately owned wells. Regular maintenance of your well is required to ensure the continued safety of your water and to monitor for the presence of any contaminants.
The Rock County Public Health Department has noticed a steady uptick in the amount of nitrates in private wells over the last 20 years. In Rock County, 1 out of 6 wells tested positive for bacteria and 1 in 3 wells tested unsafe for nitrates.
Why should I test my well water?
• Bacteria can cause flu-like symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, fever and diarrhea.
• High nitrate levels can cause “blue baby syndrome”, an oxygen deficiency in the baby’s blood. Children under 6 months of age or any female who is or may become pregnant should use an alternative drinking water source.
• Insects such as earwigs can carry bacteria, viruses and pesticides into your well.
Rock County well water testing services
The Rock County Public Health Department has programs that protect ground water for drinking and other uses. We offer lab services for private well owners that can test for nitrates and bacteria in well water. Environmental health specialists are available to provide well water information, explain test results, and help to resolve contamination or water quality issues.
How to get a water test kit
• Order online. You can order a bacteria or nitrate water test kit online by visiting the
Rock County Public Health Department website at https://www.co.rock.wi.us/publichealth-environmental/publichealth-water-quality/publichealth-health-lab. The cost for each test is $25.
• Pick up. You can stop by the Rock County Public Health Department (north or south offices) and pick up a test kit. For more information please call (608) 757-5440. Due to Covid-19 please call ahead of time.
Why do homeowners sample their water?
Some reasons why private well owner sample their water is for:
• Property transfers
• Taste or odor changes
• Arrival of a new infant
Testing well water is one of the simplest things a private well owner can do to take care of their health and the health of others. Test wells annually
*The Rock County Public Health Department is certified by Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection (WDATCP) for drinking water analysis of bacteria and is certified by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) for drinking water analysis of nitrates.