The Beloit Art Center at 520 E. Grand Ave., Beloit, will feature new art exhibits in August. A gallery reception will be held 5—7 p.m. Aug. 5 with a gallery talk set for 6 p.m.

BELOIT—The August exhibits at the Beloit Art Center will open with a First Friday Gallery Reception from 5—7 p.m. on Friday, Aug 5. A gallery talk featuring the artists will be held at 6 p.m. Exhibits will be open through Aug. 25.

The Main Gallery will feature Points of View, Reprise. The exhibit will offer new work by Rockford artists Sue Abare, Jean Apgar, Jill Rae Martin-Golden, Beth Wemmer and John Wemme. This exhibit will feature traditional watercolors, nostalgic acrylics, and bold oil paintings.

