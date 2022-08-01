BELOIT—The August exhibits at the Beloit Art Center will open with a First Friday Gallery Reception from 5—7 p.m. on Friday, Aug 5. A gallery talk featuring the artists will be held at 6 p.m. Exhibits will be open through Aug. 25.
The Main Gallery will feature Points of View, Reprise. The exhibit will offer new work by Rockford artists Sue Abare, Jean Apgar, Jill Rae Martin-Golden, Beth Wemmer and John Wemme. This exhibit will feature traditional watercolors, nostalgic acrylics, and bold oil paintings.
The Bell Gallery will offer a selection of artwork from the Beloit Art Center collection, which will be for sale. If you are looking to refresh your walls, this is a good time to stop by. Beloit Art Center is always interested in donations of original or limited edition prints that the center can offer for sale offer during fundraising events. Donations like this help support future gallery exhibits and scholarships for classes and art camp students, while also providing the opportunity for someone else to enjoy artwork.
In July the art center also kicked off a new quarterly exhibit at the Beloit Public Library. From now through September the artwork of Carol Spitznagel will be featured. Spitznagel grew up in Beloit and attended Beloit Memorial High School. Upon graduation she received a scholarship to Columbus College of Art and Design. From there, she worked in marketing and advertising where her art training was put to good use. Spitznagel’s paintings often show people enjoying different aspects of their lives, creating inviting compositions through her use of color and subject matter. She has won top awards in the Beloit Art Center Annual Juried Exhibit, as well as state awards with the Wisconsin Regional Artist Program (WRAP).
Bidding is now open for the 2022 Fish Frenzy Fundraiser. If you haven’t seen the fish yet, stop downtown and look in the First National Bank Plaza, and in the windows of Walnut Creek, The Villager Art Gallery, and inside Northwoods Premium Confections and the Beloit Art Center. Then head to www.beloitauction.com and get your bids in. More than 50 artists members have shown their creativity, by decorating and donating the fish back to the Beloit Art Center to auction off, and 100% of the proceeds will support free art and stress relief classes for patients undergoing cancer treatment. Conceived by cancer survivor and Beloit Art Center board member Nancy Mayhew, this project been a wonderful example of what a community can do to support others who are going through tough times. Bidding for the Fish Frenzy will close at 7 p.m. on Aug. 15.
Beloit Art Center is at 520 E. Grand Ave. in downtown Beloit. The Beloit Art Center has a mission of partnering with the community and regional artists to maintain a center to teach, display and promote art through events, classes, and studio space. To learn more visit www.beloitartcenter.com. The gallery if free and open to the public. Hours are Monday 10 a.m.—2 p.m., Tuesday—Friday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.—2 p.m.